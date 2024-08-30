Oklahoma Sooners center Branson Hickman down in first quarter against Temple
By Sam Fariss
Former SMU star offensive lineman turned Oklahoma Sooner Branson Hickman was projected to be a star for the OU offense.
With Hickman at center, the Sooners went up 7-0 against the Temple Owls in their season opener.
However, on the Sooners' second drive of the game, Hickman went down.
As the center, Hickman is tasked with protecting the prized jewel, the quarterback.
Oklahoma's starting quarterback is Sophomore Jackson Arnold, who is projected to become elite for the Sooners over the next two seasons.
At the start of the game, Hickman already had his ankle heavily taped and that appeared to be what the athletic trainers were examining when the center went down.
Hickman left the game after the trainers came to look at his lower leg on the field.
The Sooners replaced Hickman with redshirt senior Geirean Hatchett and the move caused a massive shift in Oklahoma's offensive line.
With Hatchett at center, Jacob Sexton moves from left tackle to left guard, Michael Tarquin moves from right tackle to left tackle, and Spencer Brown comes in at right tackle.