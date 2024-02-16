Oklahoma State football: Ollie Gordon rated best player in the nation
We all know how good Ollie Gordon is. It's not just Oklahoma State football fans who are aware that he's one of the best the sport has to offer. He's special and most of us have seen it.
Gordon won the Doak Walker Award last season, rushing for over 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry. He was arguably the biggest breakout star in college football last season and went from lightly-used freshman to the best sophomore in the nation as the top running back.
But he may not just be the top running back in college football, he might be the top player, at least according to 247Sports.
In fact, Brad Crawford of 247Sports released his "projected top 10 players" in the upcoming EA Sports NCAA Football 25 video game that was teased on Thursday morning and Gordon topped them all with a 99 rating. He was the highest-rated projection of anyone in college football, ahead of guys like Travis Hunter (97), Quinn Ewers (96), Harold Perkins (95), Shedeur Sanders (95), and Caleb Downs (95). He has done enough to prove to Crawford that he's the nation's most explosive and talented player, earning a near-perfect rating.
The special attribute that Gordon would possess would also be the "break tackle" one, according to Crawford. He is the only 99 in the game.
Gordon will probably be the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy to begin next season along with guys like Carson Beck, Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel but we'll see just how accurate this 99 projection is when the game comes out this summer.