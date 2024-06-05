Ole Miss football selling out of 2024 tickets prove excitement is at all-time high
Ole Miss football's home games will be jam-packed as the university announced that its season tickets have completely sold out for the 2024 season.
College football insider Brett McMurphy reported on "X" that this is only the seventh time the Rebels have sold out home games in the modern era and the first time since doing so since 2016.
The hype and anticipation for the Rebels likely stems from its impressive 2023 campaign, having finished with an 11-2 overall record. The 2023 season marked the first season in 52 years that the Rebels finished a campaign with two or fewer losses. Furthermore, the Rebels capped off its season with a grand victory over Big Ten heavyweight Penn State 38-25 in the Peach Bowl.
The Rebels will have dual-threat quarterback Jaxson Dart under center for likely his final season of collegiate football. In 2023, Dart tossed for 3,364 yards (career-high) and 23 touchdowns (career-high) while having averaged 9.4 yards per attempt (career-high). On the ground, Dart rushed for a career-high eight touchdowns which proves that he is a threat through the air and on the ground.
Ole Miss football finished 11th in the final College Football Playoff rankings at the end of last season. Moreover, the Rebels have found themselves in numerous preseason top 25 rankings from prominent outlets such as 247Sports and ESPN. The expectations grew immensely for the Rebels after a promising campaign and head coach Lane Kiffin utilizing the transfer portal effectively.
Kiffin added former Florida defensive end Princely Umanmeilen (seven sacks in 2023), former Texas A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen (four sacks, 20 solo tackles in 2023), and wideout Antwane Wells Jr. (missed most of 2023 with foot injury) from South Carolina.
Unfortunately, the Rebels will be without 2023 leading rusher Quinshon Judkins (transferred to Ohio State), but brought in former LSU halfback Logan Diggs (had knee surgery in the offseason), former New Mexico rusher Jacory Croskey-Merritt (1,190 rushing yards, 6.3 yards per attempt in 2023) and former Miami halfback Henry Parrish Jr. (625 rush yards, 6.3 yards per carry in 2023).
The Rebels will welcome Furman, Middle Tennessee State, Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Mississippi State into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2024. It remains to be seen if Kiffin's team will win those games, but it will for sure be a packed house for each one.