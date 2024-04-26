Olu Fashanu: Grading New York Jets' No. 11 pick in NFL draft
A blue-chip talent that was initially seen as a top-two offensive tackle prospect before ever-so-slightly sliding down draft boards, Olu Fashanu steps into a situation where he should be an immediate starter for New York.
Here’s the grade.
At 6-foot-6, 319 pounds, Fashanu brings elite size to offensive tackle and is the best pass blocker in this draft. A consensus first-team All-American in 2023, Fashanu remarkably did not allow a single sack and only surrendered one quarterback hit across 697 pass-blocking snaps in his decorated career. That consistency, paired with his discipline (just five penalties in career) and work ethic (only a three-star recruit), makes him a plug-and-play starter.
A season-ending hip injury in 2022 could have been a red flag to some front offices, but clearly the Jets have faith in the Penn State product to be an ironman at tackle. While Fashanu's run blocking could use some refining, that's something that can be worked on over time and, after all, the NFL is more of a pass-happy league nowadays.
Regardless, Fashanu is a high-impact Day 1 starter and should help rejuvenate a New York offensive front that surrendered the fourth most sacks (64) in the league this past season. Protecting 40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off a season-ending left Achilles tendon tear, is paramount. Fashanu is a safe pick with a lot of upside.
The Jets needed an offensive lineman and they got it with their No. 11 pick.
Grade: B