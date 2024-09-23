On the Ducks' bye week, former Oregon stars excel in the NFL
By Sam Fariss
Dan Lanning and Oregon had a bye week during college football's Week 4 and the then-No. 9 Ducks got a bump up to No. 8 without playing a single snap. However, while the college squad was resting up, a few former Oregon stars shined brightly in the NFL on Sunday.
With two starting quarterbacks, an elite running back, and many more players earning a spot on 53-man rosters, it's almost expected that Ducks will excel at the professional level.
However, in Week 3 of the NFL season, a few Ducks stood out amongst the rest of the league:
Despite leaving the game early, former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert earned an easy six points against the touchdown when he threw a dime to wideout Quentin Johnston.
Herbert earned 125 yards through the air through 12 completions before he left the game with an apparent lower leg or foot injury. The former Duck was later seen in a walking boot on the sidelines.
Record-breaking quarterback Bo Nix earned a spot as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback ahead of the 2024 season. On Sunday, Nix and the Broncos earned their first win of the year.
With 25 completions, 216 passing yards, and 1 rushing touchdown, Nix lead Denver to victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Two of Nix's completions were to fellow Oregon Duck, wide receiver Troy Franklin, who had two catches for 11 yards in the game. On the other side of the ball was another Oregon teammate of Nix and Franklin: running back Bucky Irving.
While Irving wasn't able to run his team to the win, he did have some highlight-reel rush attempts against the Broncos defense.
Irving finished the game with 9 rush attempts for 70 yards and 3 receptions for an additional 14 yards through the air. And, of course, all three Ducks had a little family reunion after the game:
Johnny Mundt, who entered the league seven years ago, had his time to shine on Sunday as well as he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold to put the Vikings up 30-7 over the Houston Texans.
This is Mundt's third season with the Vikings after starting his NFL career with four seasons on the LA Rams' roster. So far this season, he has caught five passes for 9 yards and 1 touchdown.