One of these 3 teams will win the ACC football title in 2024
2. Clemson Tigers
As long as Dabo Swinney is the head coach of the Clemson Tigers, they're going to be contenders for the ACC title. While they've fallen on some "hard times" in recent years, they're still winning 10 games on the regular and finishing with a solid bowl berth and top recruiting classes.
The incoming recruiting class is ranked No. 11 on the composite with a couple of incoming five-stars and a plethora of four-star prospects.
What could set the Tigers back maybe even behind Louisville on this list would be the inactivity in the transfer portal by Swinney. He hasn't been an active coach in the portal since its induction and that's not going to change any time soon. He has zero incoming transfers and has had just one in each of the past two offseasons. Don't expect him to change.
But he does return a solid roster led by Cade Klubnik and there are plenty of complementary pieces that should keep Clemson in the race for the ACC title all season.
Plus, it's a 12-team playoff this year so Clemson could end its three-year drought.