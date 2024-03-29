One of these 3 teams will win the ACC football title in 2024
1. Florida State Seminoles
Surprise, surprise. I have the reigning ACC football champions here in the No. 1 spot which should be a given after how the Seminoles looked this past season under Mike Norvell.
Norvell had a tough first couple of seasons at Florida State, going 3-6 in 2020 and 5-7 in 2021 and people were starting to call for his job. And then he realized Jordan Travis was his guy and the rest of the team started to buy in. The culture has shifted in Tallahassee as Norvell has gone 23-4 over the past two seasons, including a 13-1 campaign in 2023 which probably should have resulted in a playoff berth -- an injury to Travis stopped that from happening.
The Seminoles now lose Travis to the NFL along with guys like Trye Benson, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Jared Verse, and Akeem Dent, among many other starters from last year's team.
Don't let that blowout loss to Georgia in the bowl game sway you, this team should be reloaded and ready to go in 2024. The No. 10 recruiting class in the nation is coming in as well as a solid crop of transfers led by DJ Uiagalelei, Shawn Murphy, Roydell Williams, Malik Benson, Jalen Brown, and Marvin Jones Jr. This is an elite group of transfers.
Florida State should have no problem getting back to the ACC title game, especially considering it has a more than favorable schedule.