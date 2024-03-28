One of these 3 teams will win the Big 12 football title in 2024
2. Utah Utes
Can you ever really count out Kyle Whittingham and Utah? The Utes won a couple of Pac-12 titles near the end of that conference's life and stole them from USC and Oregon in the process. Now, they're headed to a new conference and you could argue that the Pac-12 this upcoming season will be more wide open than the Pac-12 in 2023. Actually, that's an easy take.
Utah will get road games with Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Houston, Colorado, and UCF this upcoming season which won't be an easy slate, but the Utes should win at least three of those.
If Utah, led by a hopefully-healthy Cameron Rising, can win three of those games and take care of business at home against Arizona, Baylor, TCU, BYU, and Iowa State, we could see this team playing for a Big 12 title at the end of the season and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
Utah will have an elite defense again and the return of Rising will automatically make the Utes legit contenders in 2024. Oh, and Whittingham is an elite coach who always seems to get the job done. He always exceeds expectations and proves people wrong. Now would be a good time to continue that trend in a new, winnable conference.