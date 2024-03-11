One of these 4 teams will win the SEC football title in 2024
The 2024 season is surprisingly not too far in the distance. College basketball is winding down which means that spring ball is here and we're less than six months away from football. And SEC football fans could not be more excited, especially with the addition of two new contenders.
With two new contenders coming to the conference in 2024, that just makes the pool of potential title winners larger. But realistically, only a handful of teams can win the title.
In my opinion, it'll be one of four teams winning the SEC championship this season. Who are they?
4. Ole Miss Rebels
Does this one surprise you at all? It shouldn't. Lane Kiffin has won 10-plus games in two of the past three seasons and he has the Rebels playing some elite football lately.
This spot was almost going to Missouri or LSU but I just think Ole Miss is better equipped to contend this year, especially at the quarterback position.
Kiffin is bringing in yet another strong transfer class to go along with some elite recruits while also bringing back Jaxson Dart. The now-veteran quarterback has gotten better in each of the past two seasons and it just feels like 2024 could be a Heisman-caliber year for him. He will be the perfect guy to lead the offense.
Adding key transfers on both sides of the ball, highlighted by Walter Nolen, Kiffin will have one of the best rosters in the SEC next season after going 11-2 in 2023.
I fully expect another step to be taken by Ole Miss in a suddenly-open SEC.