One of these 4 teams will win the SEC football title in 2024
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama only at No. 3 on this list? That's what happens when your program moves on from the greatest college football coach of all time.
Kalen DeBoer is no slouch, however. He led Washington to back-to-back double-digit win seasons, including an appearance in the national title game this past year. His stock was rising so quickly that he went from Fresno State head coach to Washington head coach to Alabama head coach in just a few years. That's tough to do.
DeBoer will have an uphill battle if he wants to win the SEC, however. He now has to deal with the likes of Georgia, Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and others instead of the Pac-12 if he's going to make a run at a conference crown. He'll probably wish he was back in the now-dissolved Pac-12 by the middle of the year.
Yet Alabama will have enough talent to compete for the title, especially with Jalen Milroe returning at quarterback with a sour taste in his mouth after losing to Michigan in last year's playoff.
Alabama will still be Alabama with Nick Saban gone, but maybe not quite as dominant.