One of these 4 teams will win the SEC football title in 2024
2. Texas Longhorns
I get it, no one will be expecting a new team to come into the SEC and win the league title in year one, but Steve Sarkisian has built an impressive roster and he actually is familiar with the conference. He spent some time learning under Nick Saban at Alabama before venturing back out and becoming a head coach again.
Texas returns Quinn Ewers at quarterback and there's a good chance that he'll be contending for the Heisman Trophy this season. He'll be anchored by former blue-chipper CJ Baxter in the backfield and he'll have plenty of weapons to throw to.
Defensively, I expect Texas to be solid despite losing a number of starters and draft prospects, including T'Vondre Sweat, and the Longhorns should be one of the most well-rounded teams in the SEC.
On top of all of that, the Longhorns have a relatively favorable schedule. They have three road games against Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Texas A&M which are all winnable and a fourth neutral site game against Oklahoma. They get Georgia at home as well as Mississippi State, Florida, and Kentucky.
Even with one regular-season SEC loss (Georgia), the Longhorns could still win the conference title. This league schedule is very favorable.