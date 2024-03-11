One of these 4 teams will win the SEC football title in 2024
1. Georgia Bulldogs
You just know that losing to Alabama in Nick Saban's last SEC game ever has to irk Kirby Smart after he won back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022 only to have it ruined by a coach on his way out the door with no shot at revenge.
Well, the Bulldogs could get revenge against the Tide if they're able to get back to the SEC title game and win the league, proving that 2023 was nothing more than a fluke.
I'm in the party that believes that even though they lost to Alabama in the SEC title game, the Bulldogs were college football's best team last year. I do believe they would have given Michigan the toughest test of any team and it's a shame that we never got to see that rematch (Georgia smacked Michigan in the 2021 playoff).
Now Smart returns a national title-caliber roster led by arguably the top quarterback in the country in Carson Beck. They should be able to run the table and make the SEC title game again.
I would be shocked if Georgia didn't win the title in 2024 and earn the 1-seed in the playoff.