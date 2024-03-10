One of these four teams will win the Big Ten football title in 2024
This will be the first season of the new Big Ten football conference and here are the four teams capable of bringing home the championship in 2024.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State is viewed by many as the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten football championship. The Buckeyes have lost three straight to Michigan but have had top-10 teams in each of the past three seasons. They will have a new starting quarterback -- likely Will Howard from Kansas State, as well as a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly.
The Buckeyes have all the tools to win the conference but that's been true the past three seasons. The tide has turned and it's Ohio State that has to find a way past the Michigan boogie man. It should be easier with Moore in charge, but if the Buckeyes lose again in 2024, the fanbase might riot.
Ryan Day is a really successful head coach. But you can't be successful at Ohio State unless you beat Michigan and win championships, at least Big Ten football titles if not the national title. Day hasn't won anything of consequence since 2020.
However, with a bunch of key dudes back on defense, plus the addition of former Alabama safety Caleb Downs and running back Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss, Ohio State is loaded with talent. So there's no doubt they can win the Big Ten, but will they? That remains to be seen.