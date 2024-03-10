One of these four teams will win the Big Ten football title in 2024
This will be the first season of the new Big Ten football conference and here are the four teams capable of bringing home the championship in 2024.
Oregon Ducks
Not unlike Ohio State, the Oregon Ducks have had all the tools to make the College Football Playoff or even win a national championship the past two seasons but they weren't able to win the big games against Washington.
Dan Lanning lost his starting quarterback in Bo Nix, who finally had to move on from college football. Yet, the Ducks landed Dillon Gabriel who might have been the best pickup at quarterback of any team in the transfer portal.
As long as the Ducks can have a smooth transition at quarterback, they should have a great shot of reaching the Big Ten championship game. The one thing working against them is the schedule. Oregon hosts Ohio State but plays at Michigan. The top three teams all play each other in the regular season which could open the door for someone else. Most likely, it will lead to a rematch.
Penn State
Talking about issues in big games -- that's the entire career of James Franklin in one sentence. He hasn't been able to beat Michigan or Ohio State in recent years. But now that they aren't in the Big Ten East anymore, they don't have to always play the Buckeyes and Wolverines.
Penn State avoids Michigan in 2024. It also misses Oregon and gets to host Ohio State. Playing just one of the elite teams in the league, at home, isn't a bad draw. However, there are road games against Wisconsin and USC, which will be better than people expect and nearly made this list.
I just need to see the Trojans play championship level defense before I see it. They are also losing Caleb Williams. Drew Allar was good last season but not good enough. The running game should be elite and Julian Fleming, a former Buckeye could add something to the receiving group.
Penn State has a lot to prove if they are going to win the Big Ten football championship, but I'd put them among the top four heading to the 2024 season.