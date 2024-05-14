Oregon football facilities ranked as nation's best
Oregon football has been ranked No. 1 amongst its Power Four foes, but not because of on-field play, but due to its highly impressive facilities.
In fact, 247Sports put together a list of the top 30 facilities in college football and the Ducks have topped premier programs such as Ohio State, Alabama, and Texas A&M, respectively.
The Ducks are widely known for having one of the countries top amenities since having a $68 million dollar, 145,000 square foot facility enhancement in 2013. The enhancements included self-cleansing lockers, leather seating, and an in-house barber shop. Furthermore, the facilities have state-of-the-art player lounges that are top of line in terms of comfortability and convenience.
Additionally, the Ducks will add a jaw-dropping 170,000 square foot practice facility ahead of the 2024 season. According to the pictures, the Ducks facility improvements are monumental, so it is no surprise that Oregon football is ranked No.1 on this list yet again. The programs that round out the top five include Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, and Georgia.
The 2024 campaign will mark the Ducks first season as a member of the Big Ten. Oregon was in heavy contention to make its second appearance in the College Football Playoff, but unfortunately didn't come to fruition after having lost to the Washington Huskies in the last-ever Pac-12 Championship Game.
Former Oklahoma and current Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be the successor to former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix. Gabriel had solid success for the Sooners in his two-season tenure by having earned a second-team All-Big 12 selection (2022) and a first-team All Big-12 selection (2023), respectively. Furthermore, in 2023, Gabriel had career highs in completion percentage (69.3%), passing yards (3,660), pass yards per attempt (9.5), and quarterback rating (172). The 5-foot-11 quarterback will look build off of last season in Ducks head coach Dan Lanning's offense.
The Ducks may have arguably the best uniforms and top of the line football facilities, but Lanning's mission for Oregon is to win the programs first-ever national title above all else.