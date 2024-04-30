Oregon football has emerged as "favorite" to land Alabama transfer Peyton Woodyard
Dan Lanning has some serious pull when it comes to recruiting and he's wasting no time trying to bring an Alabama transfer to Oregon football.
On Monday, former top-150 defensive back Peyton Woodyard entered the transfer portal after enrolling at Alabama back in January. It was a bit of a surprise transfer as Woodyard had only been on campus a few months, but he hit the portal and had a "no contact" tag.
Usually when a transfer designates a no-contact tag, it means he likely has a destination in mind,
According to reports, that seems like the case with Woodyard.
Does this mean there was tampering going on? Potentially, but with the way the transfer portal and NIL are set up, there's no way for the NCAA to regulate that. It's basically the wild wild west out there and teams are poaching top players on a daily basis. Woodyard may be the latest case.
But this is all speculation and based purely on the timing of his transfer portal entrance and the report about Oregon emerging as the favorite to land Woodyard. Nothing else.
Either way, Oregon could be getting a really good player in Woodyard who projects to play safety at the next level. And 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins says he has 2-3 round potential whenever he does enter the NFL draft. He's going to immediately help whatever defensive backfield he joins and it looks like that will be in Eugene.
Not even Alabama is safe from losing top players to the transfer portal these days.