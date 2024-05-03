Oregon football lands big-time DT transfer Derrick Harmon
After recruiting him earlier this offseason, Oregon football has officially landed a commitment from top defensive tackle transfer Derrick Harmon.
Harmon, who spent the last three years in East Lansing with Michigan State, recorded 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble this past season. He had 70 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in the past two seasons with the Spartans -- and that's impressive when you consider how back Michigan State was in the final two years under Mel Tucker.
Now, Lanning has poached the portal's top defensive tackle from former rival Jonathan Smith.
This is just another case of the rich getting richer. Oregon already had one of the best defensive lines in the country and now it's getting even stronger with a guy who will start immediately and continue to cause problems in the Big Ten. His 6-foot-5, 330-pound frame is nothing short of disruptive and he's much more athletic than his frame suggests.
Michigan State fans, including myself, were devastated when he entered the portal after spring ball, but this is actually the second time he did so this offseason. When Smith was hired, Harmon hit the portal but eventually decided to return despite heavy interest from Oregon. That's why this commitment isn't a huge shock.
Lanning now has a roster that can not only compete for a Big Ten title but also a national championship and it continues to get stronger and deeper as the season draws nearer.