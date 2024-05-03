Oregon football lands big-time DT transfer Derrick Harmon

BREAKING: Former Michigan State Standout DL Derrick Harmon has Committed to Oregon, he tells @on3sports



The 6’5 325 DL totaled 69 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, & 1 FF in his time with the Spartans



Was the Top Available DL in the Portal (per On3) 👀https://t.co/i5HzDgZd5M pic.twitter.com/zq6Z17FSTn