Oregon football makes presence known at Big Ten Media Days with huge inflatable duck
In case you don't know by now, Oregon football is officially a Big Ten member.
Well, now the entire city of Indianapolis knows after Oregon placed a massive inflatable duck in the White River ahead of Big Ten Media Days this week.
I'm sure the last thing people expected to see when they looked out their windows at the river was a huge green and yellow Oregon Duck.
Obviously this duck is not going to be making it under these smaller walking bridges, but this is a funny gesture from the program after joining the league this offseason. They're officially Big Ten members and they're making sure everyone knows.
This won't be the only way Oregon will make itself known to Big Ten fans this year as the Ducks are considered the favorites to push Ohio State for the conference title.
Many believe that Oregon is a legit national title contender under Dan Lanning and I tend to agree with Dillon Gabriel transferring in from Oklahoma and Dante Moore backing him up. Plus, they were one of the best teams in the country just last year and were likely a win or two away from making the playoff over Washington -- the Huskies swept the Ducks.
The Big Ten is going to benefit massively from the addition of Oregon because all eyes will be on the conference when it faces off with Ohio State on Oct. 12 and Michigan on Oct. 2. These might be two of the biggest games in college football this year.
Plus, having two national title contenders, at least, is big-time.