Oregon, Ohio State with key college football recruiting commitments
Oregon football landed a top prospect in the 2024 class, while Ohio State lands another 5-star and more college football recruiting news.
It's weird to think that National Signing Day for college football recruiting is this week because it certainly doesn't feel like it.
Most of the top recruits in the 2024 college football recruiting class have already been signed, sealed, and delivered. However, with all of the coaching changes, there are some key college football recruiting targets still on the board.
In terms of the 2024 class, one of the most talented players available in the class is four-star wideout Gatlin Bair, a dude who runs the 100-meter dash in 10.15. Bair is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound wideout and should be an impact player. He just committed to Oregon this weekend, but he's going on a Mormon Mission, so he won't join the Ducks until the 2026 season. Michigan was the runner-up and losing Jim Harbaugh to the NFL seemed to be a deciding factor.
Still, Gatlin Bair should be worth the wait and this was a big recruiting win for the Ducks, plus another offseason blow for the Wolverines.
Ohio State lands another 5-star CB in 2025 college football recruiting class
There's no question that no college football program is hotter on the recruiting trail than the Ohio State Buckeyes. They have been getting big-time dudes in the transfer portal, and on Sunday, got their second five-star cornerback commitment of the 2025 class from Na'eem Offord. Offord is 6-foot-1, 185 pounds and is ranked second at his position according to 247 Sports.
Offord joins Devin Sanchez as an Ohio State football commitment, another five-star cornerback, who is ranked No. 1 in the class and fourth overall. The Buckeyes have three of the top 12 commitments overall in the 2025 college football recruiting class so far and six of the top 91 (via 247 Sports).
Nebraska trending to beat out UCLA for 2024 EDGE
On Friday, it seemed like UCLA was the heavy favorite to land 2024 EDGE Keona Wilhite. The former Washington Huskies signee, who was let out of his letter of intent after Kalen DeBoer went to Alabama, was trending with crystal ball projections to the Bruins.
However, Nebraska football, another contender has surged into lead. They are the crystal ball favorite now and it seems like it stems from Chip Kelly's interest in leaving for the NFL before he gets fired. Matt Rhule isn't going anywhere and despite Nebraska not visiting Wilhite in-home last week as expected, the Huskers are now expected to get his commitment on National Signing Day.