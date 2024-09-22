Oregon State Beavers get even for the Big Ten not inviting them into the conference
By Sam Fariss
The Oregon State Beavers were left behind in the great conference realignment of 2024, even by their in-state "big brother," the Oregon Ducks. As Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA said 'so long' to the Pac-12, the Beavers were stuck with only Washington State standing by.
However, Oregon State got a small chance at some revenge as the team hosted the Purdue Boilermakers, a Big Ten team, in Week 4.
Running backs Jam Griffin, Anthony Hankerson, and Zachary Card combined for an astonishing 182 yards on the ground through just three quarters and the Beavs were up with an impressive 17-point lead.
While quarterback Gevani McCoy didn't have a game to write home about, he did tack on over 100 yards through the air and nearly 50 yards on the ground.
Arguably the most notable play came from the Oregon State defense when Zakaih Saez gathered one of the craziest pick-sixes of the season to add a touchdown to the Beavers' total score.
Yes, the ball bounced off of the Purdue player's foot and right back to Saez's hands. Luckily, he happened to have a perfectly open lane right in front of him to find the end zone.
The win over Purdue moves the Beavers to 3-1 overall, with their only loss going to the No. 9 Oregon Ducks in Week 3. The Boilermakers fall to 1-2 overall with their previous loss against No. 18 Notre Dame.
So, no, Purdue isn't the greatest team in the Big Ten, it's far from it. However, a win over the conference that denied you entrance still earns Oregon State bragging rights for at least a week or two.