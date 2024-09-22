Passing struggles, Running shines: Observations after Notre Dame defeats Miami (OH)
By Sam Simonic
The No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish took on yet another MAC team at home. Before you say anything, disaster was avoided. While it was it wasn’t a pretty game the Irish were able to flee with a 28-3 victory over Miami (OH).
Notre Dame failed to cover the 27.5-point spread at home. However, the Irish advanced to a 3-1 record. With this loss, Miami is now 0-3.
Here is what I saw…
The pass game struggles continue
We are four weeks into the college football season and the question still remains, is Riley Leonard capable of passing the football? That answer to me is a big fat no.
Sorry Irish fans but it is the truth. The backup quarterback Steve Angeli currently has more passing touchdowns than the starter. If that doesn’t raise concerns then I’m not sure what does. The reality is that Notre Dame’s offense goes stagnant for large portions of time and that is reflected in Riley Leonard’s lack of passing.
Notre Dame went into the half up 14-3 after what was an abysmal display of offense. Once again this unit started the game going three-and-out, and the boobirds quickly shined. One of the most evident issues is the fact that Notre Dame is far too predictable.
Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is a football mastermind. Just look at what he did last year with Jayden Daniels at LSU. The issue is that Riley Leonard is not the passer we thought he was, and subsequently, nothing like Jayden Daniels. It’s become quite apparent that Denbrock is trying to work around Riley Leonard’s abilities but there is only so much you can do for a player like Leonard.
Miami didn’t even have to scout Notre Dame to know their offensive strengths and weaknesses. It’s been the same thing since the season opened up at Texas A&M. The run game is strong, but the passing game is weak.
I’m just not sure Notre Dame can improve this passing game at the slow rate they are going at right now. Make no mistake, week-by-week it has very slowly improved. But we are just now at the point where we are celebrating Riley Leonard’s first passing touchdown; that was one heck of a throw.
Riley Leonard had only 25 attempts for 154 passing yards and 1 passing touchdown. Again, it’s an improvement, but I find it hard to think teams like Louisville and USC won’t sniff Notre Dame’s scheme out instantly.
On a side note, Beaux Collins is a great wide receiver. He has the potential to shine if Notre Dame can semi-figure out the passing game.
The run game continues to shine
Here is the contradiction. Where one area struggles the other area shines. While it is a bit disappointing that Notre Dame can’t piece it all together quite yet, I am still optimistic.
The run game is elite behind the likes of Jeremiah Love and Riley Leonard. This is nothing new, but as Leonard’s primary strength, he accelerates the run game to a new level.
I never imagined the “QB draw” to be so utilized in an offense. Notre Dame ran this play so often and it was very effective. It seems as if whenever I doubt Riley Leonard he breaks through with a massive run like the 50-yard touchdown run at the end of the ball game. Leonard can certainly give a defense problem considering they must account for multiple rushing weapons in the backfield.
They say usually the run game opens up the pass game. For Notre Dame, the run game opens up the run game. It all relies on the front five who pulls a major weight in creating the holes for both Leonard and Love. Today against Miami the offensive line held their own. Sam Pendleton struggled a bit on the right side, but considering the inexperience I must say I am satisfied.
Behind all this Notre Dame also mixed in some carries for both Jadarion Price and Aneyas Williams who have both looked solid in the backfield. There are many different weapons in this offensive rush attack.
Denbrock has done a great job recognizing the strength of this team and playing to it even when it is hard. The Irish lean on this run game and need it to be very strong every game if they want a chance at winning. That’s all there is to it.