People who love to hate-watch Alabama can buy a pylon from the Tide's loss to Vandy
By Sam Fariss
Unless you're an Alabama fan, Saturday may have been your favorite day of college football to date as the then-No. 1 Crimson Tide lost to an unranked Vanderbilt Commodore squad. If you're one of those fans who tuned into hate-watch the Tide's downfall or were lucky enough to be in attendance, you can actually buy a piece of the game.
What does that mean, exactly? Well, the Commodores are literally auctioning off pieces of equipment and memorabilia used at the game.
From the game-worn helmets to pieces of the goalposts, fans are already shelling out thousands of dollars to get their hands on tidbits of the upset game.
Pieces of Vanderbilt's win over Alabama up for auction
- 4-inch piece of the field goal post upright
- 8-inch piece of the field goal crossbar
- Personalized game helmet
- Personalized game pylon (1-4)
- Personalized game ball (1-4)
Somewhat surprisingly, people can't buy a blade of grass or water bottle used during the game but Commodore fans and Tide haters can forever memorialize the historic victory by purchasing a keepsake.
The game was Vanderbilt's first win over Alabama since 1984 and the Commodores' first win over the Tide in Nashville in 1976. It was just the second time in history that a top-ranked Alabama team fell to an unranked opponent.
Not to mention, right before the game, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban said, “The only place that’s not hard to play in the SEC is Vanderbilt.”
For possibly the first time ever, as far as college football is concerned, Saban was dead wrong.
The auction for the game gear is scheduled to last until 5 p.m. ET on Oct 10. With every single piece of the goal post already selling out (despite it's swim in the river), fans are clearly eager to remember this game for a long time to come.