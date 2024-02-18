Plenty of suitors for college football's top available transfer Keon Sabb
Former Michigan football player Keon Sabb, the top-ranked player available in the transfer right now in college football, has a number of suitors. 18 to be exact.
Most of the activity in the college football transfer portal is over. Many of the biggest departures and additions have been made, however, there was a key departure from the defending national champions this week as defensive back Keon Sabb entered the transfer portal.
Keon Sabb wasn't a full-time starter for Michigan football during the 2023 season, but the former four-star recruit, ranked in the top 100 of the 247 Sports composite rankings in the 2022 class, had 28 tackles, two interceptions, and a key pass breakup in the national championship game.
The problem for Michigan is that both of its starting safeties from last season, Rod Moore and Makari Paige, are back.
Keon Sabb would have played a lot for the Wolverines. He might have been a starter in the nickel defense, but you can see why he entered the college football transfer portal as Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reported that 18 teams have already reached out to the player who is ranked as the best available according to 247 Sports.
On Friday, I wrote about how Keon Sabb was a perfect fit for Alabama football, which lost Caleb Downs, a former five-star safety to Ohio State. The Crimson Tide are one of the teams that have been in touch with Sabb but they aren't alone.
The 6-foot-1, 208-pounder from the IMG Academy has been a popular target in the transfer portal as Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State, Oregon, Colorado, and even more top programs are after the starting caliber defensive back.
Sabb didn't start last season but also played on quite possibly the greatest defense in the history of college football. He would certainly bring a talented piece to another team in the secondary, but I've got my eye on Alabama for a reason. Oklahoma could be a team to watch too, especially since he was committed to Clemson before Brent Venables (former Clemson DC) left to become OU head coach.