Post-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Utah football
Week 3: at Utah State
Ah, the classic ‘Battle of the Brothers’ rivalry. The Utes have utterly dominated this series in recent history, going 9-1 in the previous 10 matchups. I expect them to keep the ball rolling and win their road opener with ease.
Prediction: Win (3-0, 1-0)
Week 4: at Oklahoma State
Utah’s biggest test of 2024. Heavy conference title and College Football Playoff implications are riding on this Sept. 21 showdown between two of some of the most well-coached programs in the land.
A key matchup to watch will be Utah’s stout front seven on defense against Oklahoma State’s high-octane rushing attack led by Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II, who will be running behind one of the best offensive lines in college football.
In a game that goes down to the wire, I see the Cowboys squeaking by in a physical one-possession game. Back to the drawing board for Whittingham and Co.
Prediction: Loss (3-1, 1-1)