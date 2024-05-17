Post-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Utah football
Week 5: vs. Arizona
A huge “get right” game for the Utes. Utah will return home a week later and face old Pac-12 foe Arizona, who is under new head coach Brent Brennan.
The Utes got clobbered in Tucson last season, losing 42-18, but will come out more motivated and fire up than ever. Defensively, if the Utes can lock down Biletnikoff Award candidate Tetairoa McMillan and keep the ball on the ground, they should cruise to victory. Utah will have no issue putting up points with Rising, Kuithe, and coveted transfer wideout Dorian Singer either.
Prediction: Win (4-1, 2-1)
Week 7: at Arizona State
Kenny Dillingham is continuing to rebuild a Sun Devils program that went 3-9 a season ago, including a 55-3 blowout loss to the Utes in November. Arizona State has good skill position players but lacks star power at offensive line and quarterback.
Utah will win this game comfortably in the desert to improve to 5-1 on the year.
Prediction: Win (5-1, 3-1)