Post-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Utah football
Week 8: vs. TCU
This game could be much tighter than expected.
While TCU’s national title game hangover resulted in a 5-7 season in 2023, head coach Sonny Dykes has done a quality job revamping his roster in what should be an improved Horned Frogs squad this fall. If TCU quarterback Josh Hoover can pan out and remain healthy all year, they are a legit Big 12 dark horse.
However, Utah is the more complete team and will have that home-field advantage play a pivotal factor. The Utes are 19-1 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in their last 20 for a reason. Utah wins a close one.
Prediction: Loss (6-1, 4-1)
Week 9: at Houston
Willie Fritz was a home-run hire for the Cougs, but it will take a few years for Houston to reach Big 12 relevance. Houston finished as the 109th ranked passing defense in 2023 and allowed a Big 12-worst 68.5% completion rate.
With that being said, Rising has a field day through the air and Utah coasts to 7-1 to put themselves in the driver’s seat for a Big 12 title.
Prediction: Loss (7-1, 5-1)