Post-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Utah football
Week 11: vs BYU
One of the perks of Utah’s inception to the Big 12 is that football fans now get to see the “Holy War” on an annual basis. These two teams despise one another, so expect a physical and chippy battle for 60 minutes.
Utah gets a bye week and an extra seven days to prepare for this rivalry game, so a fresh Kyle Whittingham squad, along with a ton of motivation, will be enough to overwhelm “the team down south”.
Plus, BYU has question marks at quarterback with Kedon Slovis now off to the NFL. A statement win here for the Utes.
Prediction: Win (8-1, 6-1)
Week 12: at Colorado
Arguably the beginning of Utah’s toughest stretch of the season. Yes, Colorado went 4-8 a season ago, but Deion Sanders and the Buffs will undoubtedly be one of the most talent-rich rosters Utah faces in the regular season.
The Utes have won 11 of the last 12 over Colorado in the “Rumble in the Rockies” showdown, and I expect them to add another to the win column.
This game will come down to Utah having more depth all around and the defense’s ability to disrupt quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the pocket — even if the Buffs addressed their offensive line woes this offseason.
Prediction: Win (9-1, 7-1)