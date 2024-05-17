Post-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Utah football
Week 13: vs. Iowa State
I’m high on the Cyclones this season -- a program who returns 19 starters (most in Big 12) and is littered with promising young talent.
In a game where Big 12 title implications could be on the line for both teams, especially for the Utes, Utah will win a low-scoring slugfest with home field advantage once again playing a huge role. Iowa State is 4-9 on the road in Big 12 play since 2021 as well.
Prediction: Win (10-1, 8-1)
Week 14: at UCF
At this point in the season, Utah would more than likely have already clinched a spot in the Big 12 title game. While I doubt that Kyle Whittingham will rest some starters ahead of the conference championship, I see the Utes’ seven-game winning streak coming to an end here.
A cross-country trip to Orlando, paired with the wear and tear of a 12-game regular season, will result in declines in performance, especially against UCF’s talented, high-tempo offense that will tire out opposing defenses.
The Knights knock off the top-10 ranked Utes in a shootout.
Prediction: Loss (10-2, 8-2)
Utah football has been right on the cusp of reaching a College Football Playoff for several years now, and I believe that this program will finally get over the hump in 2024. The Utes have not been this healthy or well-rounded on both sides of the ball since their Pac-12 title season back in 2022, but getting Rising, Brant Kuithe, running back Micah Bernard, and wide receiver Mycah Pittman all back to full form, along with an elite front seven on defense, calls for a breakthrough campaign.
Utah reaches the CFP as Big 12 champs.