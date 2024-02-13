Power Ranking each Top 10 team’s performance in the transfer portal
To stay at the top of the college football landscape the top 10 teams from the final CFP rankings in 2023 needed to succeed in the transfer portal, but with roster and coaching turnover, the top 10 could look very different next year.
By Josh Yourish
Ryan Day sent a message to the rest of college football this offseason. He’s done losing to Michigan, and he might be done losing to everyone else too.
Ohio State lost veteran players like Julian Fleming and Chip Trayanum, but that just opens up snaps for the young talent that Day is constantly accumulating in Columbus. The big move was moving on from Kyle McCord, who transferred to Syracuse.
McCord held Ohio State back from being a true contender in 2023 because, with receivers like Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. and the best defense in the country, the Buckeyes should have accomplished more than a Cotton Bowl appearance.
So, Day convinced Egbuka, defensive end Jack Sawyer, cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock, and a handful of others to delay their NFL careers, but that wasn’t enough. He also got Will Howard from Kansas State as his quarterback, a huge upgrade from McCord, and added five-star Julian Sayin from Alabama as insurance.
On top of that, Day took center Seth McLaughlin and safety Caleb Downs from Alabama, and Quinshon Judkins coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard season from Ole Miss. Ohio State is loaded and is Georgia’s biggest competition.