Power Ranking each Top 10 team’s performance in the transfer portal
To stay at the top of the college football landscape the top 10 teams from the final CFP rankings in 2023 needed to succeed in the transfer portal, but with roster and coaching turnover, the top 10 could look very different next year.
By Josh Yourish
After winning the national title, Jim Harbaugh was all too happy to escape the NCAA for the NFL. Many of Michigan’s best players, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, and Mike Sainristil all left for the NFL and new head coach Sherrone Moore only added two players in the transfer portal to offset the talent drain.
Moore brought in Josh Priebe an interior offensive lineman from Northwestern and Jaishawn Barham, a linebacker from Maryland, and lost eight players, none as impactful as the losses to the NFL.
Moore did a decent job keeping his roster together, but his predecessor has gutted his coaching staff. There is no way that Michigan will defend its title, but Moore is sticking to Harbaugh’s principles and not splurging in the portal. That mentality should pay off in the long run.