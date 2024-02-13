Power Ranking each Top 10 team’s performance in the transfer portal
To stay at the top of the college football landscape the top 10 teams from the final CFP rankings in 2023 needed to succeed in the transfer portal, but with roster and coaching turnover, the top 10 could look very different next year.
By Josh Yourish
The most important task for Eli Drinkwitz this offseason was keeping his roster intact. Other than the inevitable loss of Cody Shrader to the NFL, he did a good job of that by holding onto Brady Cook and Luther Burden III.
The only outgoing transfer who spent time as a starter was linebacker Dameon Wilson who left for East Carolina. Offensive lineman Valen Erickson is the only outgoing transfer who transferred to a power conference team.
On defense, the addition of cornerback Toriana Pride from Clemson will help sure up a passing defense that finished 48th in the country last year. Zion Young (Michigan State) and Corey Flagg Jr. (Miami) also expect to be starters on that side of the ball.
Drinkwitz also made sure to replace his biggest loss, adding two running backs, Marcus Carroll who ran for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns at Georgia State last year, and Nate Noel who finished 2023 with 834 yards and five scores at Appalachian State.