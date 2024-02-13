Power Ranking each Top 10 team’s performance in the transfer portal
To stay at the top of the college football landscape the top 10 teams from the final CFP rankings in 2023 needed to succeed in the transfer portal, but with roster and coaching turnover, the top 10 could look very different next year.
By Josh Yourish
Georgia is in a very unique position at the top of the college football landscape. Yes, Alabama knocked the Bulldogs off in the SEC title game this year, but now Saban is gone and so is Jim Harbaugh.
Kirby Smart is the scariest man in college football right now and he gets graded on a different scale. Georgia only brought in seven transfers and lost 20, including multiple former four and five-star players, but it doesn’t matter at all.
Georgia is loaded with talent and can easily withstand those losses. Especially when Kirby is adding elite players like Trevor Etienne from one of his biggest rivals. He also added Colbie Young (47 catches for 563 yards at Miami), Michael Jackson III (17 catches for 146 yards at USC), and London Humphreys (22 catches for 439 yards as a freshman at Vanderbilt).
Carsen Beck has more than enough weapons on offense and we know that Kirby’s defense is going to be elite. Georgia will win the National Championship next season and this portal class from Kirby Smart will be a huge reason why.