Power Ranking each Top 10 team’s performance in the transfer portal
To stay at the top of the college football landscape the top 10 teams from the final CFP rankings in 2023 needed to succeed in the transfer portal, but with roster and coaching turnover, the top 10 could look very different next year.
By Josh Yourish
The top three teams in this ranking all needed to replace their quarterback this offseason and all three found quality replacements through the portal. Norvell built nearly his entire undefeated team through the transfer portal, so with Jordan Travis, Keon Coleman, Jared Verse, and plenty of other starters declaring for the NFL draft, Norvell went back into the portal and emerged with D.J. Uiagalelei from Oregon State, Malik Benson from Alabama, Marvin Jones Jr. from Georgia, and quite a few others who will contribute in 2024.
Other notable additions include former Indiana Hoosier Jaylin Lucas, a hybrid wide receiver/running back, former Alabama running back Roydell Williams, former Alabama linebacker Shawn Murphy, and former LSU wide receiver Jalen Brown.