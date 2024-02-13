Power Ranking each Top 10 team’s performance in the transfer portal
To stay at the top of the college football landscape the top 10 teams from the final CFP rankings in 2023 needed to succeed in the transfer portal, but with roster and coaching turnover, the top 10 could look very different next year.
By Josh Yourish
Behind Washington and Michael Penix Jr. Oregon had the second toughest quarterback to replace. Bo Nix was excellent last season, but in the Oregon offense, Dillon Gabriel could be even better.
Gabriel carried an Oklahoma offense that didn’t have much talent at wide receiver last season and upset Texas with a herculean effort. And in case he doesn’t work out, Dan Lanning brought in former five-star quarterback Dante Moore from UCLA.
Lanning also made sure that Gabriel had weapons in his final collegiate season, with former five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart coming to Eugene from College Station. Stewart caught 38 passes for 514 yards and four touchdowns as a sophomore last year.
Oregon is making the jump to the Big Ten with USC, UCLA, and Washington, so Lanning made sure to steal from his top competition, not just adding Moore, but grabbing Washington’s No. 1 cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.