Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Colorado football

By Connor Muldowney

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on to the
Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on to the / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
3. at Colorado State (Sept. 14)

Who remembers this late-night matchup last season? Colorado and Colorado State just do not like each other and last year's game in Boulder under the lights did not disappoint. This is a game that Travis Hunter would probably like to forget, however, as it's where he was injured and forced to miss a few weeks after taking a late hit out of bounds.

This game will be tightly-contested yet again and we'll see if Jay Norvell will have some pre-game bulletin-board material for Deion Sanders again.

Once again, Colorado secures the win.

Prediction: Win (2-1)

4. Baylor (Sept. 21)

The first conference game as members of the Big 12 since 2010 will take place here in Week 4 as the Buffaloes host a Baylor team hoping to rebound from disappointment over the past couple of seasons. Dave Aranda may very well be coaching for his job this season and he'll need a win here to really silence the doubters.

Unfortunately for him, Colorado will be ready to go and playing angry after losing a tough one on the road just two weeks earlier against a rival. The Buffaloes will start to get hot here.

Prediction: Win (3-1, 1-0 Big 12)

