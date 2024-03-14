Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Colorado football
3. at Colorado State (Sept. 14)
Who remembers this late-night matchup last season? Colorado and Colorado State just do not like each other and last year's game in Boulder under the lights did not disappoint. This is a game that Travis Hunter would probably like to forget, however, as it's where he was injured and forced to miss a few weeks after taking a late hit out of bounds.
This game will be tightly-contested yet again and we'll see if Jay Norvell will have some pre-game bulletin-board material for Deion Sanders again.
Once again, Colorado secures the win.
Prediction: Win (2-1)
4. Baylor (Sept. 21)
The first conference game as members of the Big 12 since 2010 will take place here in Week 4 as the Buffaloes host a Baylor team hoping to rebound from disappointment over the past couple of seasons. Dave Aranda may very well be coaching for his job this season and he'll need a win here to really silence the doubters.
Unfortunately for him, Colorado will be ready to go and playing angry after losing a tough one on the road just two weeks earlier against a rival. The Buffaloes will start to get hot here.
Prediction: Win (3-1, 1-0 Big 12)