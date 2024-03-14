Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Colorado football
5. at UCF (Sept. 28)
UCF will be a really interesting team in 2024. Gus Malzahn signed a top-40 recruiting class and is bringing in 16 transfers (as of March 14), led by former Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. The veteran quarterback transfer was once considered one of the top dual-threats in the nation and it looked like he was getting set to truly break out, but Arkansas struggled and so did he over the past two seasons. He needed a fresh start.
This game will feature a heck of a quarterback battle in the Bounce House but I think the more talented pure passer will win out as Shedeur Sanders passes for over 450 yards and four touchdowns in a clutch road win.
Prediction: Win (4-1, 2-0)
6. Kansas State (Oct. 12)
Chris Klieman has done a fantastic job at Kansas State in just a short period of time and I have no doubts that he's one of the best coaches in the Big 12, if not the country.
With that said, he has an interesting quarterback position battle going heading into spring ball and I'm curious to see how it shakes out. I'm not sold on Kansas State with its current state of the position so for that reason I'm giving the nod to the home team with the better quarterback.
Prediction: Win (5-1, 3-0)