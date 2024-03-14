Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Colorado football
7. at Arizona (Oct. 19)
While Arizona lost head coach Jedd Fisch to Washington, two of the Wildcats' best players announced they'd be returning to the program which shocked a lot of people. Star quarterback Noah Fifita and elite receiver Tetairoa McMillan announced following Fisch's departure that they would be returning to Arizona and that's bad news for the Big 12.
The former Pac-12 duo will now enter a new conference after one of the most successful seasons in Tucson in recent memory with confidence and they'll feast on this familiar opponent.
Colorado's defense just won't have any answers for this duo as the Buffaloes lose a high-scoring affair in the desert.
Prediction: Loss (5-2, 3-1)
8. Cincinnati (Oct. 26)
Colorado will return home before a bye week to face a Cincinnati team that isn't quite what it used to be under Luke Fickell. The program is still solid, but it's not nearly at that elite level that it was just two short years ago and that's good news for Deion Sanders' team.
Shedeur Sanders will feast on this defense and he'll help get the Buffaloes back on track with a big win to finally get the program back to the postseason with a bowl berth.
Prediction: Win (6-2, 4-1)