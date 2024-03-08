Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Notre Dame football
3. at Purdue (Sept. 14)
Purdue fans are hopeful that Ryan Walters can lead the Boilermakers back to contention where they were when Jeff Brohm was still in charge, but after a rebuilding year in 2023, it's fairly clear that may take some time. Purdue has a lot of work to do before it can compete for Big Ten titles.
But winning in West Lafayette as a heavy favorite has gone wrong for visiting teams in the past -- just ask Ohio State and Michigan State in recent years. The "Spoilermakers" will try to pull off a massive upset here over an Irish team that will likely be somewhere in that top-15-20 range.
This Notre Dame team will simply not allow that to happen, however.
Prediction: Win (2-1)
4. Miami (OH) (Sept. 21)
After a huge emotional road win over an upset-hungry Purdue team, Notre Dame will come back home to take on its second MAC team in the first four games. This is what happens when you decide not to join one of the four major conferences.
Notre Dame wins with ease and bores fans to death in the process.
Prediction: Win (3-1)