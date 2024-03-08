Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Notre Dame football
5. Louisville (Sept. 28)
The Irish will get their first truly exciting opponent since the season-opener against Texas A&M as Louisville comes to town to end the month of September.
Jeff Brohm left Purdue to take over at Louisville, his alma mater, and he had nothing but success in his first year with the program which was expected to be a rebuild. He shattered expectations and turned the Cardinals into ACC title contenders.
But I expect Louisville to take a step back this season and come back down to earth a bit. This will still be a competitive matchup -- for a half. Notre Dame runs away with this one.
Prediction: Win (4-1)
6. Stanford (Oct. 12)
Speaking of major rebuilds, Stanford was expecting one after David Shaw resigned prior to the 2023 season and they had just that under Troy Taylor. They showed some flashes of being solid but the Cardinal definitely were not competing for any titles or postseason berths.
That rebuild will carry over into 2024 and Notre Dame wins this battle of the brains comfortably.
Prediction: Win (5-1)