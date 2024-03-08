Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Notre Dame football
7. vs. Georgia Tech (Oct. 19) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
It's tough to really gauge just what to expect from Brent Key at Georgia Tech. Since taking over as the interim coach in 2022, he has pieced together an 11-10 overall record and while that's not great for a lot of major programs, he did turn things around in a year and led the Yellow Jackets to a bowl game in 2023. There's a lot of hope for him.
Notre Dame will head down to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech in a "neutral site" game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the Yellow Jackets are going to show a ton of fight and maybe have the Irish on upset alert late, but big plays by Riley Leonard (who is familiar with Georgia Tech) down the stretch will put the game out of reach.
Prediction: Win (6-1)
8. Navy (Oct. 26) - MetLife Stadium
Two straight neutral site games for Notre Dame will make up for the lack of true road games on the schedule. The Irish will go from Atlanta to New Jersey and face Navy at MetLife Stadium.
Like a lot of teams on the Irish schedule, Navy is going through a rebuild under new direction as Brian Newberry took over for Ken Niumatalolo last season and went 5-7. They won't be able to keep this one close against a high-octane Notre Dame offense and the Irish will race out to a big lead early and never look back.