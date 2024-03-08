Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Notre Dame football
9. Florida State (Nov. 9)
This might be the most daunting game on the schedule for Notre Dame because, well, it is. Sure, the season-opener at Texas A&M is the toughest road game and Louisville presents a tough test, but the Seminoles are reigning ACC champs and Mike Norvell has them trending in the right direction. I expect them to be really good again this year even without Jordan Travis.
However, I do expect Florida State to take a slight step back.
Notre Dame is the better team in this matchup and its playing on its home field for the first time in a month. What that means is that this game will be excruciatingly close, a-la the Ohio State game last year. This time the Irish will pull out the last-minute win, though.
Prediction: Win (8-1)
10. Virginia (Nov. 16)
Two years into the Tony Elliott era at Virginia and it feels like a complete failure -- so far. The Cavaliers are just 6-16 in these two seasons and it feels like there's no end to the pain in sight.
That's why I expect Notre Dame to blow the doors off the Cavaliers here to improve to 9-1 on the season and inch that much closer to the College Football Playoff.
Prediction: Win (9-1)