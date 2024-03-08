Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Notre Dame football
11. vs. Army (Nov. 23) - Yankee Stadium
The only thing standing between Notre Dame and a rivalry game to end the season with a playoff berth on the line is Army. This game could be surprisingly competitive, but I just don't see the Irish stumbling with such a huge reward waiting in the season finale if they can win.
Notre Dame wins an ugly game at a cold, snowy Yankee Stadium to head into the season finale against USC with a playoff resume and a ticket ready to be punched.
Prediction: Win (10-1)
12. at USC (Nov. 30)
Notre Dame concludes its 2024 season with only its third true road game which is actually just a shockingly-low number but the Irish will take advantage. The Trojans present a tough matchup, especially if Miller Moss lives up to his potential after shining in their bowl game in 2023.
The Irish will be just too much for this young USC team to handle, however. Lincoln Riley will have a nice bounce-back year after a forgettable 2023 season but at this point, his guys will be battered and bruised from a tough Big Ten schedule and Notre Dame will come to Los Angeles and pick up the critical rivalry win to punch their tickets to the College Football Playoff.
Marcus Freeman gets it done in year three.
Prediction: Win (11-1)