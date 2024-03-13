Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Texas A&M football
3. at Florida (Sept. 14)
The first road game of the season also happens to be the Aggies' first conference game as they'll head down to The Swamp to battle a Florida team that is facing a ton of pressure this season after a disappointing start to the Billy Napier era. Another losing season will likely spell the end of Napier and, heck, even another average season would do the trick.
Even with all the pressure on Florida in this one, Texas A&M will come up just short.
This is the first road game for Mike Elko as an SEC head coach so you can expect him to make a few mistakes, but this will be what we call a learning experience.
Prediction: Loss (2-1, 0-1 SEC)
4. Bowling Green (Sept. 21)
Another chance to bounce back after an emotional game, Texas A&M returns home after a tough loss to Florida to face a middle-of-the-pack MAC team and the Aggies will have no problem here. There will be no hangover from the loss as Texas A&M scores 50-plus and runs away with an easy win over the Falcons to improve to 3-1.
Prediction: Win (3-1)