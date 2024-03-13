Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Texas A&M football
5. vs. Arkansas (Sept. 28) - at AT&T Stadium
Back to SEC play we go the following week and this will be the first (and only) neutral site game of the season as the Aggies will head to AT&T Stadium for the annual rivalry battle with Arkansas.
The Razorbacks, like Florida, could be in the market for a new head coach following the season as Sam Pittman is squarely on the hot seat and he needs a win in this game more than Mike Elko needs it. But that won't change the fact that Texas A&M is the better team with the superior quarterback and this game will be won handily by the Aggies.
Prediction: Win (4-1, 1-1)
6. Missouri (Oct. 5)
Missouri was one of the most surprising teams in the nation in 2023 with Eli Drinkwitz turning the program around in a hurry after a disappointing start to his tenure. Everyone is starting to buy back in to the Tigers and it just feels like they're going to be a problem for years to come.
However, Texas A&M will get Missouri at home with a chance to add a ranked win to the resume and keep those slim playoff hopes alive. Unfortunately, Missouri will score a huge touchdown in the final minutes and Conner Weigman will be unable to lead a last-minute scoring drive for the win.
Prediction: Loss (4-2, 1-2)