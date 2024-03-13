Saturday Blitz
Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Texas A&M football

By Connor Muldowney

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) in
Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman (15) in / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
9. at South Carolina (Nov. 2)

For the first time in what feels like an eternity (really only a couple of years), South Carolina won't be running Spencer Rattler out there at quarterback. This will play into the favor of Texas A&M which will be looking for its second road win of the season and a bounce-back after losing yet another heartbreaker at home.

The Gamecocks will race out to a big lead, but Conner Weigman will have one of the best games of his young career, passing for over 350 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Aggies to a critical comeback win, punching their tickets to a bowl game.

Prediction: Win (6-3, 3-3)

10. New Mexico (Nov. 16)

Ah, the annual late-November Group of Five matchup for the SEC will take place here on Nov. 16 and Texas A&M won't have much of a problem discarding the Lobos. This one will be over by the end of the first quarter as Texas A&M adds yet another win to the resume before a tough two-game stretch to end the season.

Prediction: Win (7-3)

