Pre-spring 2024 game-by-game predictions for Texas A&M football
11. at Auburn (Nov. 23)
Payton Thorne is back at quarterback for Hugh Freeze which will have Texas A&M's defense licking its chops, but his legs will be the difference in this game. Thorne will be a better passer in 2024 than he was in 2023, but he still won't live up to the expectations everyone had for him when he transferred over from Michigan State. He'll struggle here, too, but he'll run for two big touchdowns.
It'll be the run game that torches Texas A&M and while this game will come down to the wire, Auburn will get the last laugh with a last-second game-winning field goal.
Prediction: Loss (7-4, 3-4)
12. Texas (Nov. 30)
It's hard to believe Texas vs. Texas A&M is a conference rivalry game again. The Aggies and Longhorns have been longing for this rivalry to return ever since Texas A&M left for the SEC and now that Texas has joined the conference, it's back.
And it won't disappoint.
On paper, Texas is the superior team by a comfortable margin, but anything can happen in these rivalry games, especially when the underdog is at home. Oh, and on Senior Day? Yeah, this one is going to be a classic.
Unfortunately, Quinn Ewers is going to have another Heisman-like performance to pick up the massive road win and punch Texas' ticket to the playoff.
Prediction: Loss (7-5, 3-5)