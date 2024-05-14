Predicting Big Ten football over/under win totals for 2024
The 2024 Big Ten football season is right around the corner and Michigan is looking to win its fourth straight conference title and beat Ohio State for the fourth consecutive year.
It's not going to be easy this year for the Wolverines, however.
Michigan is losing star quarterback JJ McCarthy, elite running back Blake Corum, and lockdown defensive back Mike Sainristil along with other key players on both sides of the ball. Oh, and head coach Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL, leaving Sherrone Moore in charge.
Spring ball is in the books and we got a better look at each of these teams ahead of the 2024 season and Vegas (via ActionNetwork) even updated its over/under win tot
With all of these updated win totals set for the 2024 season, I'm going to give my best prediction (let's call it an educated guess) for each team, starting with Ohio State and Oregon.
Note: Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Ohio State (10.5): Over
Oregon (10.5): Over
Michigan (9.5): Under
Penn State (9.5): Under
Iowa (7.5): Over
Nebraska (7.5): Over
USC (7.5): Over
Washington (7.5): Under
Maryland (7): Push
Wisconsin (6.5): Over
Rutgers (6.5): Under
Illinois (5.5): Over
Indiana (5.5): Under
Northwestern (5.5): Under
UCLA (5.5): Over
Minnesota (5): Push
Michigan State (4.5): Over
Purdue (4.5): Under
Some of the surprisingly low numbers I see are Michigan State, Wisconsin, and USC while the higher numbers that will likely come down this season, in my opinion, are Michigan, Penn State, and Washington.
I did pick two pushes with Minnesota and Maryland because I do believe the Gophers will be 5-7 this year and the Terrapins will finish 7-5.
Agree or disagree with any of these over/under picks?
