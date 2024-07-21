Predicting College GameDay locations for the 2024 college football season
Week 4: Utah at Oklahoma State
Both teams should be coming into Week 4 with an unblemished record and looking to add a big win. Oklahoma State returns almost all of its production from a team that made it to the Big 12 title game a year ago. Utah will be looking to make a name for themselves in their first year in the conference led by quarterback Cam Rising who missed all of last season due to injury. This game could be influential in determining the winner of a new-look Big 12 that is up for grabs.
Week 5: Georgia at Alabama
This game speaks for itself. Anytime Georgia and Alabama are playing football against each other it will garner attention. This year will look a little different with Kalen DeBoer as head coach of Alabama and he will get tested early by the Bulldogs. I would not be surprised to see either of these teams coming into this game with a loss already. Also, this could make for the return of Nick Saban to Tuscaloosa but behind the College GameDay desk.
Week 6: Clemson at Florida State
GameDay will make a trip to the ACC at some point and the best shot comes with this matchup between the top dogs in the conference. While this should be two great teams going against each other the real story will be Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei taking on his former team. Uiagalelei spent three seasons at Clemson where he did not live up to expectations and ultimately lost his starting job to current Clemson starter Cade Klubnik.
While it would be more exciting to have this game at Clemson and DJ make his return to Death Valley, it would be GameDay’s first visit to Tallahassee since 2014.