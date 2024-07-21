Saturday Blitz
Fansided

Predicting College GameDay locations for the 2024 college football season

By Frank Sciarroni

The Hosts of College Gameday during their show early morning before the NCAA college football game between Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up.
The Hosts of College Gameday during their show early morning before the NCAA college football game between Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. This game makes up the119th rivalry match up. / Ricardo Brazziell / USA TODAY NETWORK
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 5
Next

Week 7: Ohio State at Oregon

This is one of the most anticipated games of the 2024 college football season between two of the best teams on paper. Although they have not been in the same conference until now these are two programs that are familiar with each other in recent history. Oregon handed Ohio State a devastating loss in Columbus back in 2021 while the Buckeyes defeated the Ducks in the 2015 national championship. This game will be the first big test for each of these teams and will have huge implications for the playoff.

Week 8: Georgia at Texas

Another very highly anticipated game between two of the top programs in the sport. Georgia will be Texas’ first big SEC opponent that they get to welcome to Austin, and it should make for an electric environment. It becomes hard to dislike conference realignment when you get new conference matchups like this in the middle of the season.

Home/College Football News