Predicting College GameDay locations for the 2024 college football season
Week 7: Ohio State at Oregon
This is one of the most anticipated games of the 2024 college football season between two of the best teams on paper. Although they have not been in the same conference until now these are two programs that are familiar with each other in recent history. Oregon handed Ohio State a devastating loss in Columbus back in 2021 while the Buckeyes defeated the Ducks in the 2015 national championship. This game will be the first big test for each of these teams and will have huge implications for the playoff.
Week 8: Georgia at Texas
Another very highly anticipated game between two of the top programs in the sport. Georgia will be Texas’ first big SEC opponent that they get to welcome to Austin, and it should make for an electric environment. It becomes hard to dislike conference realignment when you get new conference matchups like this in the middle of the season.