Predicting College GameDay locations for the 2024 college football season
Week 9: Kansas at Kansas State
Not many other big matchups this week and these are both teams that should be near the top of the Big 12 at this point in the season. Kansas football is no longer a joke, and they will be looking to get their first win over the Wildcats since 2008. The quarterback matchup between Jalon Daniels and Avery Johnson should be exciting and make for a classic Big 12 game with lots of points.
Week 10: Ohio State at Penn State
Penn State gets the Buckeyes at home in what will be their biggest game of the season. James Franklin is still searching for a signature win that will silence all the noise about him not being able to win the big one. Ohio State has not lost to the Nittany Lions since 2016 in a game that was also played in Happy Valley.
Week 11: Georgia at Ole Miss
If Ole Miss can live up to the hype they have going into this season this could be a game with huge implications late in the year. With a very tough schedule this very well could be a game that knocks Lane Kiffin and the Rebels out of the playoff conversation. Georgia rolled Ole Miss last season and a win in this game could help them get back into the playoff that they missed out on a year ago. This would make for only the third trip to Oxford Mississippi for College GameDay.